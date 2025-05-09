China increases lifelong learning options via new university-led courses

- Advertisement -

NANCHANG, May 9 (Xinhua/APP): Four hundred colleges and universities in China have launched lifelong learning projects as part of a national effort to develop a society that cherishes learning, according to an event that opened Thursday in Nanchang, capital of east China’s Jiangxi Province.

Around 700 projects, offered both online and offline, have been introduced, spanning areas such as digital technology development, AI application and rural revitalization. These courses are tailored to serve a wide range of learners, including migrant workers, rural teachers and senior citizens.

At this event aimed at promoting lifelong learning, Wang Ming, vice president of Beijing Normal University, highlighted that lifelong learning is essential for building an educational powerhouse. “Universities, as key hubs for talent cultivation, scientific research, social services, cultural innovation and international exchange, play a vital role in building a learning society,” he said.

The push for a lifelong learning culture in China echoes the goals set at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which called for the building of a society and country of learning in which lifelong learning is pursued by all.

In late December 2024, an online education platform dedicated to promoting lifelong learning accessibility was officially launched and made available to the public. This platform debuted with an initial offering of 1,000 courses, which were divided into six categories — scientific literacy, workplace skills, cultural literacy, hobbies and interests, continuing education and silver-age education.

According to Wu Yan, deputy minister of the Ministry of Education, China will build a lifelong learning service system that operates around the clock and reaches all regions, thus ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to keep learning.