China hopes Azerbaijan, Armenia to resolve tension through dialogue

BEIJING, Sept 16 (APP): China on Friday expressed the hope that Azerbaijan and Armenia would observe the agreed ceasefire, and resolve tensions and differences through a political dialogue.

“Azerbaijan and Armenia are both China’s friendly cooperation partners. We hope the two sides will observe the agreed ceasefire and avoid further escalation of the situation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.

She hoped that the two countries would resolve their tensions and differences through a political dialogue so that there could be peace and stability in the region, and the people could live in peace.

APP/asg