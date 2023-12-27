China firmly opposes double standards on counterterrorism: Mao Ning

BEIJING, Dec 27 (APP): China on Wednesday said it firmly opposed double standards on counterterrorism as terrorism was humanity’s common enemy.

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Mao Ning was responding to a question about the surrender of a Baloch National Army commander to the Pakistani Government, who had disclosed that India had been secretly supporting terrorist activities and financing separatist forces in Balochistan.

The spokesperson, during her regular weekly briefing, said that China had noticed relevant reports.

“China stands for strengthening counterterrorism cooperation among all countries to jointly fight all forms of terrorism,” she added.

“To support and use terrorist groups and let them thrive out of one’s selfish interests at the expense of international and regional security benefits no one and will only backfire,” the spokesperson said.

It may be mentioned that the foreign media quoting Balochistan Government officials also reported that India’s support and use of terrorists was the main reason behind the increasing terrorist activities in the province.