China extends congratulations to the US President-elect Jo Biden

BEIJING, Nov 13 (APP): A Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesman on Friday congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on the election as president and vice president of the US.

“We noticed that more country’s leaders and heads of international organizations have congratulated Biden including United Nation Secretary General. We extend congratulations to Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris,’ Wang Wenbin said during the regular briefing held here.

He said that the Chinese side have been following reactions on the US elections from within the US and the international community.

“We respect the American people choice and we extend congratulations to Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris and we understand that the result of the US presidential elections will be determined following the US laws and procedures,’ he said.