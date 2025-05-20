China expects Poland to further promote China-EU relations as rotating EU chair: FM

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, May 20 (BRNN/APP): As this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union (EU), China expects Poland, the holder of the rotating EU presidency, to play a greater constructive role in advancing China-EU relations toward new progress, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his phone call with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

Poland is an important strategic partner of China in Europe, Wang said, adding that China stands ready to maintain high-level exchanges with Poland and expand practical cooperation across various fields.

China has always been committed to promoting peace talks and has never given up its peace efforts, including jointly establishing the “Friends of Peace” group with other countries in the Global South, Wang said.