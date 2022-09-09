China donates relief supplies to Gilgit-Baltistan for tackling flood

BEIJING, Sep 9 (APP): China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regions government has donated a batch of relief supplies worth RMB one million to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for tackling the flood.

The relief supplies include quilt with cotton wadding, cotton-padded clothes, tents and others. All the relief supplies were handed over to GB authorities at a ceremony held at the Khunjerab pass, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

Gilgit-Baltistan has been severely affected by rains and floods, according to a Gilgit-Baltistan government report issued in August.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque appreciated the Xinjiang government for supplies relief goods for flood-hit people to Pakistan.

Chinese flood relief support for Pakistan continues. The first batch of flood relief goods through Khunjerab was delivered to GB today. I would like to thank the leadership of Xinjiang for this generous and timely support, he said in a tweet.

Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency, Luo Zhaohui had recently announced to deliver 200 tons of vegetables via Karakoram Highway to the flood-affected people within a week.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced Rs 3 billion for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood-affected areas of Gilgit Baltistan when visiting the flood-affected areas of Gilgit Baltistan.

APP/asg