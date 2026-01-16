China donates medical supplies to Burundi

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

BUJUMBURA, Jan 16 (Xinhua/APP): The Chinese Embassy in Burundi on Thursday donated medical supplies to the Burundian government to help the East African nation achieve sustainable development goals as well as its development vision.

The handover ceremony was held at Prince Regent Charles Hospital in Bujumbura, Burundi’s economic capital, with the facility being one of three beneficiaries.

The other two include Gitega Regional Hospital in Gitega Province, central Burundi, and Mpanda General Hospital in Bujumbura Province, western Burundi.

“This donation of medical equipment comes at the right time. It will strengthen the technical capacity of the three health facilities,” Pierre Sinarinzi, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, said, noting that the donated equipment is worth over 319 million Burundi francs (about 108,000 U.S. dollars).

Sinarinzi pointed out that the medical equipment aims to reduce the burden of Burundian citizens who have been facing challenges related to the insufficiency of adequate medical equipment.

“On behalf of the Burundian government, I would like to express my deep gratitude towards China for continuous and multifaceted support to Burundian development, particularly in the health sector. This offer testifies excellent relations of friendship and solidarity uniting both nations and peoples,” he said.

Fang Guoqing, charge d’affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Burundi, said the donation is made up of 244 categories of medicines and 288 categories of medical equipment, which aims to improve the healthcare of Burundian people and to help the three hospitals better respond to local medical needs.

Since 1987, 544 Chinese medical doctors have come to Burundi, said Fang, adding that China will continue to deepen and extend cooperation with Burundi in the health sector and in other priority sectors.