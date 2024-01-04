China deeply shocked over terrorist attack in Kerman, Iran: Wang Wenbin

BEIJING, Jan 4 (APP):: “China is deeply shocked over the serious terrorist attack that occurred in Kerman Province in southeastern Iran and caused heavy casualties,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

“We express our deep condolences for the victims and sincere condolences to the injured and their families,” he said during his regular briefing.

He said,”China opposes all forms of terrorism, strongly condemns terrorist attacks, and firmly supports Iran’s efforts to maintain national security and stability.”

According to media reports, nearly 100 people were killed and about 200 injured in the terrorist attack at the commemoration ceremony for the assassination of Gen Qasem Soleimani in Kerman on January 3.

APP/asg