China deeply concerned about Iran-Israel situation, calls for restraint

BEIJING, April 14 (APP): China is deeply concerned about the current escalation of the Iran-Israel situation and calls on relevant parties to remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid further escalation of tensions, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Sunday.

China expresses deep concern over the current escalation and calls on relevant parties to exercise calm and restraint to prevent further escalations, the spokesperson said in a statement in response to a question about the Iran-Israel conflict. The spokesperson said that the ongoing situation is the latest spillover of the Gaza conflict.

There should be no more delays in implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2728 and the conflict must end now. China calls on the international community, especially countries with influence, to play a constructive role in the peace and stability of the region, the spokesperson added.

The UN Security Council passed a resolution on March 25, demanding an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramazan, the immediate and unconditional release of hostages and the urgent need to expand the flow of aid into Gaza. There were 14 votes in favour to none against, with one abstention. According to reports, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a military strike against Israeli territory on April 14 using ballistic missiles and drones.

