China congratulates Anwaar ul Haq Kakar as Caretaker PM

BEIJING, Aug.14 (APP):: China on Monday congratulated Anwaar ul Haque Kakar on his nomination as the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, according to a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson here.

China congratulates on his (Anwaar ul Haq) nomination as Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister, Wang Wenbin said during his briefing while responding to a question asked by APP.

No matter how the international and Pakistan’s domestic landscapes evolve, our relationship will be ironclad, he added.

He said, We will continue to work with the Pakistani side to develop China-Pakistan all-weather strategic comprehensive partnership and build a China-Pakistan community with a shared future and to better benefit the two countries and two peoples.