China calls on both sides in Sudan to stop fighting, increase dialogue

BEIJING, Apr 16 (APP): China calls on the two sides in Sudan to stop fighting as soon as possible and prevent the escalation of tension, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

“We call on the two sides to stop fighting as soon as possible and prevent the escalation of tensions,” he said in a statement while commenting on situation in Sudan.

He hoped the parties in Sudan will increase dialogue and jointly move forward the political transition process.

China is closely following the latest development of the situation in Sudan, he said.

According to reports, on April 15 local time, fierce armed clashes erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.