China calls for joint efforts to avoid serious humanitarian disaster in Palestine-Israel conflict

BEIJING, Oct 13 (APP): China opposes moves that harm civilians and violate international law and calls on the international community to work together to avoid further expansion of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and serious humanitarian disaster, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

“We noted the remarks of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. We’re deeply saddened by the heavy civilian casualties inflicted by the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and is deeply concerned over the possible expansion of the conflict,” he said during a regular press briefing in response to a question regarding Israel’s warning asking 1.1 million residents in northern Gaza to evacuate to southern part in 24 hours.

He said that the Chinese side opposes moves that harm civilians and violate international law, adding, China supports the UN in playing an important role in avoiding further escalation and spread of the situation and upholding international humanitarian law.

“We call on the international community to work together to avoid further expansion of the conflict and serious humanitarian disaster. China will make its utmost effort for this,” he added.

To a question about Israeli defense minister’s remarks about their operations in Gaza, he said, “I just shared China’s position on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. China opposes acts that harm civilians and condemns violations of international law.”

The spokesperson said that China called on all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate the situation on the ground as soon as possible and prevent further spread of the conflict and added, “The top priority is to ensure the safety of civilians, open corridors for aid an avoid a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

Noting the reports about the use of white phosphorus bombs by Israel in military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, he said the Chinese side opposed acts that violate international law and harm civilians.

He called on relevant parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate the situation on the ground as soon as possible, and prevent the fighting from further spreading.