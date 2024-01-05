China calls for full ceasefire under UN resolutions, stopping collective punishment of Gaza people

BEIJING, Jan 5 (APP):: China on Friday urged parties to the Palestinian-Israel conflict to implement the resolutions adopted by the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly, carry out full ceasefire at once and stop the collective punishment against the people of Gaza.

“The ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict has killed more than 22,000 people in Gaza already, most of whom were civilians. The daily civilian death toll remains above one hundred. This must not continue,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing.

Responding to a question about filing of a lawsuit by the Republic of South Africa in the International Court of Justice requesting an interim injunction on the ground that Israel violated the 1948 United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide with the actions it committed in Gaza since October 7, the spokesperson said, “We noted the application.”

“The Chinese side opposes any action that violates the international law,” he said.

“We urge parties to the conflict to implement the resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, carry out full ceasefire at once and stop the collective punishment against the people of Gaza.”

APP/asg