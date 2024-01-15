China calls for convening international peace conference for just settlement of Palestine question

BEIJING, Jan 15 (APP): China on Monday called for convening at an early date of an international peace conference with extensive participation for a just and sustainable settlement of the Palestinian question and to bring security and peace to the people of the region.

China calls for the convening at an early date of an international peace conference with extensive participation to display international authority, promote the formulation of a binding roadmap, implement the two-state solution and, on this basis, advance the resumption of peace talks between Palestine and Israel and work for the peaceful co-existence between the two countries, so as to realize the comprehensive, just and sustainable settlement of the Palestinian question and bring security and peace to the people of the region,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said during her regular briefing held on Monday.

She said, as to when and where to host the conference and who will host it, this needs to be decided through consultation by all parties. China welcomes the UN to play a positive role in this.

Responding to a question, she said that China is gravely concerned that the escalating conflict in Gaza causes massive casualties of innocent civilians, a severe humanitarian disaster and expediting negative spillover effects.

The spokesperson said, since the outbreak of the latest Palestinian-Israeli conflict, China has all long stood on the side of equity and justice and done our best to realize a ceasefire, restore peace and protect civilians.

As stressed by Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Egypt, ceasefire is the prevailing priority, humanitarian aid is the imperative moral responsibility, the future arrangement of Gaza must fully respect Palestinians’ aspiration, and the two-state solution is the sure path to a just settlement of the Palestinian issue, she said.

Mao Ning said China will continue to take an impartial stance, play its role as a major responsible country, and relentlessly work with the international community for a comprehensive, just and sustainable settlement of the Palestinian issue at an early date.