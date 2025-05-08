China attracts growing number of international visitors during May Day holiday

- Advertisement -

Beijing, May 8 (BRNN/APP): China attracted a growing number of international visitors during the just-ended May Day holiday, the first such holiday since China implemented the 240-hour visa-free transit policy.

Taking advantage of the visa-free policy for tour groups from ASEAN countries, a group of 43 Lao tourists entered China via the Mohan railway port in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, in less than 15 minutes on May 2.

As twilight fell over the Lancang River, one tourist of the group set up a tripod by the river to create their first video after entering China. Meanwhile, deep in the rainforest, another experienced Yunnan’s local Dai ethnic herbal medicine baths and learned to identify dozens of medicinal plants.

On the afternoon of May 1, an American traveler smoothly obtained his 240-hour temporary entry permit at Fuzhou Changle International Airport in Fuzhou city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. “The customs clearance was really fast and the service was excellent!” Apart from experiencing Fujian’s culture and cuisine, he also planned to head north to visit West Lake in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province.

With the coordinated implementation of various visa exemption policies, Fuzhou Changle International Airport now handles over 5,300 inbound and outbound passenger visits daily.

Last December, China announced a significant relaxation of its visa-free transit policy, extending the permitted stay for eligible foreign travelers from 54 countries to 240 hours. The country designated more ports for visa-free entry and exit, and expanded the areas for transit travelers to stay.

“Multiple visa-free policies have allowed foreign visitors to extend their stays in China and expand their travel itineraries,” said Wu Jianqi, head of the fourth duty team at the airport’s frontier inspection station. “China’s appeal continues to grow, attracting increasing numbers of international travelers,” Wu remarked.

A travel itinerary where tourists visit Hong Kong and Macao, and then enter mainland China through neighboring Zhuhai city of south China’s Guangdong Province has become a popular route for Southeast Asian tourists.

“I’ve visited China many times,” shared a tourist from the Philippines. “Chinese people are very friendly, and the entry process is always smooth.”

Ms. Luo, tour guide of the group who has worked on this route for 20 years, said “these tourists have a very full itinerary for this trip to China.” She added that this route has become increasingly well-developed over time, leading to enhanced experiences for visitors.

Mr. Lin, a Malaysian Chinese, brought his family back to China after 15 years. For him, the trip represents more than just tourism, but a cultural root-seeking journey. “I brought my children back here, our hometown. After all, our cultural roots are here.”

According to the National Immigration Administration (NIA), during this five-day May Day holiday, China is expected to see an average of 2.15 million daily border crossings, a year-on-year increase of 27 percent.

“Going forward, the NIA will continue to introduce more effective entry-exit and residence policies, and implement new measures to facilitate customs clearance, in an attempt to make exchanges between Chinese and foreign nationals more convenient and smoother,” said Lin Yongsheng, director-general of the Department of Policies and Regulations of the NIA.