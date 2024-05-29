China asks Israel to stop attacking Rafah

BEIJING, May 29 (APP):: China on Wednesday called on Israel to stop bombing tent camps for displaced persons in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

“China expresses serious concern about Israel’s military operations against Rafah and strongly calls on Israel to listen to the overwhelming voice of the international community,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.

She said that the ongoing round of Israeli-Palestinian conflict had been delayed until now, and the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip was extremely severe.

“We call on all parties to immediately cease fire and stop fighting, do their best to avoid innocent civilian casualties, and prevent a more serious humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip,” she added.

Mao Ning said that China had always been committed to promoting peace talks and easing of the situation.

“We hope that all relevant parties can make efforts to this end,” she added.

As per media reports, Israel continues to bomb the tent camps for displaced persons in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

On Tuesday, Israeli air strikes on the Rafah refugee camp killed more than 40 Palestinians, including children.

