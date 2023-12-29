China, Arab countries hold special operations, counter-terrorism seminar: Chinese Defense Spokesperson

China, Arab countries hold special operations, counter-terrorism seminar: Chinese Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (APP):”The Chinese PLA Southern Theatre Command hosted the China-Arab states special operations and counter-terrorism seminar from December 26 to 30 in Guangzhou City of south China’s Guangdong Province.

Leaders of special operations and counter-terrorism departments and troop commanders from countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman attended the event,” said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference.
According to the spokesperson, the seminar is hosted under the theme of “focusing on special operations and counter-terrorism cooperation, building a China-Arab community with a shared future”.

Delegates had an in-depth exchange of views on topics including the new move in regional terrorism and joint response, the establishment, training and real combat of special operations and counter-terrorism forces, urban special operations and counter-terrorism operations, anti-piracy and coping with maritime terrorism, etc.

“This event aims to deepen exchanges and cooperation between China and Arab countries in the field of special operations and counter-terrorism, and build a community of a shared future between China and Arab countries,” said the spokesperson.

