China appreciates Pakistan’s active efforts in investigating Dasu terrorist attack: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Aug 13 (APP):Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson has expressed appreciation of the active efforts in investigating the Dasu terrorist attack and said that the Pakistani side’s investigation into the terrorist attack had seen major progress within a short period of time.

“The Pakistani side’s investigation into the terrorist attack has seen major progress within a short period of time. China pays great attention to this and expresses appreciation to Pakistan’s active efforts,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement issued here after the Pakistani government offered updates on the investigation into the case of the Dasu terrorist attack at a media briefing Thursday.

The spokesperson said that further investigation by Pakistan was still ongoing at the moment.

“China and Pakistan will follow the important consensus reached by the leaders on both sides, ascertain all the facts and truth, and hold the culprits accountable and bring them to justice,” she added.

Hua Chunying said, “In the meanwhile, both countries will keep strengthening security cooperation mechanisms to ensure the safety of Chinese projects, people and institutions in Pakistan.”

The spokesperson said that terrorism was the common enemy of all mankind and added, “China firmly opposes any force using terrorism to seek geopolitical gains and calls on countries in the region to collaborate in eradicating all terrorist organizations so as to uphold common security and development interests of all countries.”