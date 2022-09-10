China airlifts over 5k tents for flood-stricken peoples in Pakistan: Ambassador Haque

BEIJING, Sep 10 (APP):China has pledged to provide urgently-needed supplies including 25,000 tents to assist Pakistan government in its flood relief efforts and dispatched around 5,000 tents for flood-stricken people, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said.

China has so far airlifted urgently-need flood relief supplies consisting 5,000 tents by its military cargo planes, he said during an interaction with members of Pakistan community at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing.



He informed that soon after floods in Pakistan, the Chinese government announced a relief package of RMB 400 million while the Chinese provincial governments and institutions also announced donations for badly affected people in Pakistan.



Ambassador Haque said that Pakistan embassy Beijing and Pakistani Consulates in different cities of China launched fund raining campaign. The Chinese and Pakistani people had deposited over RMB 12 million in the relief fund in first eight days of the campaign.



He said that to help overcome any shortage of food items, China would soon dispatch 200 tons of vegetables especially tomato, onion to Pakistan via Karakorum Highway.

“We will enhance our flood management capacity with the cooperation of China to minimize human and material losses during floods,” he added.



Terming China an all-weather friend and true brother, he said, “We will seek long-term support from China for rehabilitation of our people after the end of rescue and relief phase.”



He also called upon the community to assist in the government relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood-stricken brethren and sisters in Pakistan.



Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Country Director, Qadir Bux Sangi told the gathering that the national flag carrier would airlift relief goods free of cost from China to Pakistan.



Sabir Jan, a renowned Pakistani businessman offered to bear transportation cost of flood relief supplies from Xinxiang to Sust (Gilgit Baltistan) via Khunjerab pass.



Dr. Sajid Khurshid, a Pakistani educationist and other members of the community gave useful suggestions and proposals for fund raising and controlling the possible outbreak of waterborne diseases following the floods.