China, Afghanistan hold meeting on working-level mechanisms: Zhao Lijian

BEIJING, Dec 31 (APP):China and Afghanistan held a first meeting on working level mechanisms in two fields including humanitarian assistance and economic reconstruction, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

During regular briefing, he said that Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs co-hosted the first meeting of the two working-level mechanisms on humanitarian assistance and economic reconstruction with Zakir Jalaly, Director General of the Third Political Division of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the interim government of Afghanistan.

The meeting was held to implement the consensus reached by State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and acting Deputy Prime Minister of the interim government of Afghanistan Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar during their interaction in Doha last year.

He said that the two sides exchanged views on the current humanitarian situation, economic reconstruction in Afghanistan, reviewed progress in China’s humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation.

Both sides agreed to strengthen exchange in state governance experience, enhance communication and coordination between competent departments, and advance BRI cooperation.

The Chinese side showed its readiness to help Afghanistan in easing difficulties like people’s livelihood and rebuild its economy to the best of its capability.

China also extended support for the export of more Afghan agricultural specialties to China, and announced an additional batch of emergency food assistance, medical equipment and winter supplies to the Afghan side as well as assistance in capacity building and personnel training, he added.

He informed that the Afghan side expressed heartfelt thanks for the sincere help to the Afghan people and assured to further enhance security for Chinese institutions and personnel in Afghanistan.

Afghan side also expressed hope to see more Chinese investment in Afghanistan.

The spokesperson said that currently the Afghan people are in the middle of a grave humanitarian crisis.

He called on the international community to join hands and help the Afghan people to overcome the hardship and rejected the impression of politicization of humanitarian assistance.

“Relevant countries should unfreeze Afghanistan’s assets, lift unilateral sanctions on Afghanistan, and earnestly assume their principle responsibility for the country’s economic reconstruction,” he added.