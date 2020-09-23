China adjusts entry rules for foreign nationals holding valid residence permits in 3 categories

BEIJING, Sep 23 (APP):China on Wednesday allowed foreign nationals holding valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters, and reunion to enter the country with no need for applying for new visas.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Immigration Administration, If the above three categories of residence permits held by foreign nationals expired after March 28, 2020, the holder might apply for relevant visa by presenting the expired residence permit and relevant materials to the Chinese embassies or consulates on the condition that the purpose of the holder’s visit to China remains unchanged.

The adjustments were made given the current COVID-19 situation and the need for epidemic prevention and control, the ministry said.