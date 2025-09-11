Children across South Asia face escalating nutrition crisis: UNICEF

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

DHAKA, Sept. 11 (Xinhua/APP): Children across South Asia face an escalating nutrition crisis, with millions suffering from undernourishment, anaemia and obesity, according to a report released by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) here Thursday.

UNICEF warns that unless urgent action is taken, the futures of millions of children will be at risk.

UNICEF’s new report “Feeding Profit: How Food Environments are Failing Children” finds that the number of children aged 5-19 living with overweight has increased fivefold to 70 million in South Asia since 2000.

While 48 percent of the school-going adolescents in the region reported that their schools offer food services, such as canteens or tuck shops, the quality of the food available is a major concern.

Unhealthy options, including packaged snacks (61 percent), fast foods (55 percent), and sugar-sweetened beverages (55 percent), were reported as disturbingly common.

Notably, in Bangladesh, UNICEF said this pattern was particularly pronounced.

The report revealed that packaged and fast foods are more prevalent than healthier alternatives, such as freshly cooked meals, fresh vegetables, and fruits.

This trend is a key contributor to the rising public health challenge of childhood overweight and obesity.

While only 8 percent of children in Bangladesh are currently living with overweight, the easy accessibility of unhealthy foods in a critical environment like schools poses a significant risk to future health outcomes.