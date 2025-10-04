Chairman OPF meets Pakistani community in Sharjah

- Advertisement -

DUBAI, Oct 04 (APP):Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), Syed Qamar Raza, attended an interactive session with the Pakistani community at the Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah.

The event hosted by Khalid Hussain Chaudhry, President of the Centre, was attended by Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, Community Welfare Attachés Imran Shahid and Junaid Murtaza, as well as many community members, including office bearers of various Pakistani business councils.

Welcoming the chief guest, Khalid Chaudhry said that the event was organized to provide an opportunity for overseas Pakistanis to interact with the Chairman OPF and share their ideas and inputs on community-related matters.

Community leaders congratulated the chairman on the successful Overseas Pakistanis Convention held earlier this year in Pakistan and appreciated OPF’s continued efforts for the welfare of expatriates.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman OPF Syed Qamar Raza emphasised that overseas Pakistanis remain very close to the hearts of Pakistan’s leadership.

He highlighted that more than USD 38 billion in annual remittances from overseas Pakistanis play a pivotal role in the country’s economy and encouraged expatriates to continue remitting their hard-earned money through legal channels.

The chairman shared several initiatives undertaken for the welfare of the diaspora. He added that a comprehensive plan will be formulated to cater to the educational needs of Pakistani students in the UAE.

Syed Raza also informed the participants that, under the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, a five percent quota in educational institutions and 5,000 seats in skills development courses under the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) have been reserved for children of overseas Pakistanis. He further highlighted the establishment of dedicated special courts for resolving property disputes faced by overseas Pakistanis.

The Chairman announced that the next annual Overseas Pakistanis Convention will be held in April 2026 in Pakistan, reiterating that the credit for the success of these conventions goes to the overseas community.

He underlined that such interactive sessions provide valuable insights into the challenges faced by overseas Pakistanis and help the government devise effective solutions for their welfare.