Central Asia, Venezuela eye expanding academic cooperation

ASTANA, July 28 (Kazinform/APP) : Experts from Central Asia visited for the first time the Simon Bolivar Institute for Peace and Solidarity in Caracas last Saturday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

As part of the meeting on July 26, director of the World Politics Institute of Kyrgyzstan Sheradil Baktygulov and head of the Institute for the Study of Regional Integration (ISRI) of Kazakhstan Taissiya Marmontova held talks with Blanca Eekhout, President of the Simon Bolivar Institute for Peace and Solidarity under the Foreign Ministry of Venezuela.

The sides discussed the opportunities for joint research in a number of key areas, including digital transformation, integration processes, intercultural dialogue, peacebuilding and sustainable development.

In her speech, Taissiya Marmontova highlighted the importance of establishing academic ties and forming an analytical base between Central Asia and South America.

In turn, Blanca Eekhout expressed the readiness to expand partnerships with research establishments of Central Asia as well as stressed the importance of joint initiatives in promoting peace, global solidarity and cultural exchanges.

The visit took place within the official invitation from the Venezuelan side and was a part of the program aimed at familiarizing experts from Central Asia with the socio-economic and political development of Venezuela.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their mutual interest in establishing academic exchanges between the institutes of Central Asia and Latin America as well as implementing joint research projects. As reported earlier, Kazakhstan launched a space telescope in Chile’s Atacama Desert.