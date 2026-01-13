Cement production hits historic record in Kazakhstan

- Advertisement -

ASTANA, Jan 13 (Qazinform/APP): Cement production hit a historic record in Kazakhstan in 11 months of 2025, reaching 13.07 million tons, Qazinform News Agency reports.

According to the Ministry of Trade and Integration, the key factor behind this growth was the improvement of the national system of cement product certification, implemented within the framework of the updated ST RK 3361-2022.

In 2025, the ministry approved the national standard setting requirements to the technological regulations of cement and Portland cement clinker production.

The adoption of the national standard became a response to the need to eliminate regulatory gaps, enhance product competitiveness, reduce production risks, and strengthen requirements for energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

After the introduction of ST RK 3361-2022 in 2019, the volume of grey imports in Kazakhstan decreased, while cement production reached record levels. The update of the standard provided an additional boost to the industry, resulting in a historic peak in production in 2025.

