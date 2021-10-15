CCTE Model Modern China-Pakistan Joint Education Programme launched

BEIJING, Oct 15 (APP):Launching ceremony of CCTE Model Modern China-Pakistan Joint Education Programme was held at the headquarters of Tang International Education (TIE) Group in Beijing.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque was the chief guest while senior officials from Guizhou University, Shenzhen Institute of Information Technology, Bailie Vocational College and Zalmi Foundation also participated in the event.

President of TIE said that the TIE Group, Li Jinsong has been promoting TVET cooperation and playing its role in development of high-quality human resource for the last 15 years.



The TIE Group has been cooperating with different universities and institutions of Pakistan including the University of Management and Technology, (UMT), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), PAK-IAST, Zalmi Foundation and Provincial TEVT in the field of technical and vocational education.



He expressed his interest to establish TVET demonstration projects with different universities of Pakistan and also offered to upgrade skills of young students from poor families.



Ambassador Haque greatly appreciated the efforts of TIE Group in promotion of TVET cooperation with Pakistan.



He emphasized the importance of TVET cooperation for successful implementation of 2nd Phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which was focusing on industrialization, agriculture and science & technology.



Later on, Ambassador Haque witnessed the signing of of six memorandum of understandings (MOUs) signed between TIE, Guizhou University, Bailie Vocational College and Shenzhen Institute of Technology with the Pakistani universities including the UAF and PAK-IAST, and Zalmi Foundation.



The launching ceremony was one of the events to commemorate the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China.