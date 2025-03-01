CCPIT deepens global trade ties with 33 signed cooperation agreements

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Mar 1 (APP): The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), a national foreign trade and investment promotion agency, reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing global communication and fostering deeper cooperation with the world.

CCPIT spokesperson Yang Fan shared agency’ ongoing efforts to serve both Chinese and foreign businesses. In recent years, Chinese enterprises have shown a strong desire to expand into overseas markets and promote international cooperation within global industrial and supply chains. One notable initiative launched in 2024, has sent 2,249 business delegations to 102 countries and regions during the year, conducting trade talks and negotiations.

This year, in just half a month following the Spring Festival, the organization has already arranged eight entrepreneurial delegations to countries such as Kazakhstan, Germany, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, to engage in economic and trade activities. More than 200 Chinese companies participated in these delegations, totaling over 300 representatives, CEN reported.

During these visits, 35 business exchange events and hundreds of one-on-one meetings were held, which garnered significant attention from international counterparts. Over 600 foreign businesses and organizations participated, resulting in 33 Cooperation Intent Agreements across various sectors, including finance, energy, infrastructure, automotive manufacturing, and digital economy. This demonstrates the strong willingness of both Chinese and foreign businesses to pursue mutually beneficial, pragmatic cooperation and the vast potential for future collaboration.

One of these trips took place in mid-February when a delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs visited Kazakhstan. In just two days, the delegation signed eight cooperation agreements, including energy and agricultural export-import deals.

This spirit of international cooperation was also evident in other visits. In South Africa, the Chinese delegation was warmly received by Vice President Paul Mashatile. In Germany, senior executives from automotive giants such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Bosch engaged in in-depth discussions with the delegation. In the UAE, government officials and major business associations expressed strong support for deepening bilateral cooperation.

Yang Fan highlighted the resilience of global economic cooperation despite challenges. Despite facing increasing protectionism and unilateralism, the momentum of economic globalization remains unchanged. “Economic globalization is a powerful historical trend, and despite facing challenges, its momentum remains unchanged,” pinpointed Yang.

As the third China International Supply Chain Expo will be held in Beijing from July 16 to 20, CCPIT has already launched roadshows to promote the event in 12 countries including Vietnam, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Switzerland, South Africa, Germany, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Ethiopia, Egypt, and India. Yang noted that, “We would like to welcome both Chinese and foreign companies to make the most of the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo in July, an international platform that fosters global collaboration and helps maintain the stability and smooth flow of global supply chains.”