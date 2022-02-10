CCOE approves revised Circular Debt Management Plan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP):The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) on Thursday approved the revised Circular Debt Management Plan (CDMP) to minimize the annual build-up of circular debt as well as reduction in the stock in three years.

The CCoE, which met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair, reviewed the current situation and projections of the power sector circular debt while approving the CDMP, a press release said.

The meeting was attended by ministers for Finance, Energy and Industries, and officials.

The committee also noted the monthly report of merit order violations in the power plants dispatch due to transmission constraints and other technical reasons. Similarly, it also noted the implementation status of master agreements and power purchase agreements (PPAs) amendments with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Furthermore, the CCoE also approved recommendation of introducing a special tariff category for the urban mass transit projects in the schedule of tariff. The tariff would be applicable to the Karachi Circular Railway and other urban mass transit projects.