Caretaker PM to participate in WEF meeting in Davos

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP):Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will visit Davos, Switzerland, on January 15-19 to participate in the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

In the meeting, the prime minister will deliver a keynote address on the theme “Trade Tech’s Trillion Dollar Promise,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said on her official X account on Sunday.

He will attend three key thematic events on ‘preventing an era of global conflict; restoring faith in the global system and preventing economic fracture’.

On the sidelines of the event, he will also hold meetings with the government and business leaders.

During his visit, Prime Minister Kakar will lead a special “Invest in Pakistan” event.