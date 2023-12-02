Caretaker PM, Scottish First Minister discuss collaborative efforts over climate change

DUBAI, Dec 02 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf on Saturday discussed the collaborative efforts in tackling climate change and strengthening the bilateral ties.

The prime minister, in a post on X, said that on the sidelines of COP-28 in the United Arab Emirates, he had a productive meeting with the Scottish minister.

The prime minister also termed the COP-28 as a pivotal step towards sustainable global partnerships.

