Caretaker PM expresses deep grief over loss of lives in terrorist attack in Kerman

ISLAMABAD, Jan 03 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the huge loss of lives in terrorist attacks in Kerman, Iran.

On X, the prime minister said that Pakistan condemned this heinous act and stood in solidarity with Iran.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Iranian Government and people at this difficult time,” he further posted.

According to global media outlets and Iranian state media report, at least 103 people were killed by two bomb explosions near the tomb of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on his fourth anniversary.

A large number of people were wounded when the blasts hit a procession near the Saheb al-Zaman mosque in the southern city of Kerman.