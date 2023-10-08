Caretaker FM urges int’l community to intervene, work for lasting peace in ME

ISLAMABAD, Oct 08 (APP): Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Sunday while reiterating Pakistan’s solidarity with the Palestinians called upon the international community to intervene to bring an end to the conflict, protect civilians, and work towards a lasting peace in the Middle East (ME).

In a post on X, the foreign minister said that Pakistan was deeply concerned by the escalating hostility in the Middle East and the loss of innocent lives.

https://x.com/JalilJilani/status/1710903349728641451?s=20

“We stand in solidarity with Palestinians and call for an immediate end to the violence and oppression by Israeli occupation forces. A viable and sovereign State of Palestine must be established on the basis of pre-1967 borders and UN resolutions,” he said in a related post.

https://x.com/JalilJilani/status/1710903354539622480?s=20