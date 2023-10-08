Caretaker FM expresses solidarity with Afghanistan in wake of devastating earthquake

ISLAMABAD, Oct 08 (APP): Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Sunday expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan in the wake of 6.3 magnitude powerful earthquake that jolted Herat province, causing over 2,000 deaths.

On X, the foreign minister posted, “Our condolences with families of victims who have lost their loved ones in the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan. We are in touch with Afghan authorities to help with rescue/relief work.”

https://x.com/JalilJilani/status/1710985825830551715?s=20

Considered to be one of the deadliest quakes to hit Afghanistan in two decades, Taliban officials told media that a large number of people were missing and rescue operations were under way to save those trapped under the rubble.