Caretaker FM, EU Commissioner discuss ongoing development cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP): Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and European Union Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen on Tuesday discussed the ongoing development cooperation engagement between Pakistan and the EU.

The foreign minister met with EU Commissioner in Brussels, the Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X.

They also agreed to intensify collaboration under EU flagship projects including Global Gateway and Horizon Europe.

