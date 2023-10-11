Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar met with Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser. The meeting aimed to foster productive discussions on economic cooperation & development initiatives. Both sides explored various avenues to strengthen financial ties and promote economic growth, underscoring the importance of collaboration between Pakistan and the IsDB

APP13-111023 MOROCCO: October 11 – Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar met with Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser. The meeting aimed to foster productive discussions on economic cooperation & development initiatives. Both sides explored various avenues to strengthen financial ties and promote economic growth, underscoring the importance of collaboration between Pakistan and the IsDB.
