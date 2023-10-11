- Caretaker Federal Minister Madad Ali Sindhi addressing the National Curriculum Summit.
- Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs Dr. Shamshad Akhtar held a meeting with the Governor of the Central Bank of Morocco, as part of her official visit to Morocco in conjunction with the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB). During the meeting, the two financial leaders engaged in substantive discussions, exploring avenues of economic cooperation and exchange of invaluable insights on economic matters of mutual interest, underlining the significance of global financial collaboration.
- Time to encourage tea cultivation in Hazara, Malakand divisions to bolster exports
- Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar met with Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser. The meeting aimed to foster productive discussions on economic cooperation & development initiatives. Both sides explored various avenues to strengthen financial ties and promote economic growth, underscoring the importance of collaboration between Pakistan and the IsDB
- Caretaker Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan met with H.E. Minister of Health, Bahrian Dr. Jaleela bint AlSayed Jawad Hasan on the sidelines of the 70th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Middle East held in Cairo.
