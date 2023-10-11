Caretaker Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan met with H.E. Minister of Health, Bahrian Dr. Jaleela bint AlSayed Jawad Hasan on the sidelines of the 70th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Middle East held in Cairo.

Caretaker Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan met with H.E. Minister of Health, Bahrian Dr. Jaleela bint AlSayed Jawad Hasan on the sidelines of the 70th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Middle East held in Cairo.
APP14-111023 CAIRO: October 11 – Caretaker Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan met with H.E. Minister of Health, Bahrian Dr. Jaleela bint AlSayed Jawad Hasan on the sidelines of the 70th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Middle East held in Cairo.
Caretaker Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan met with H.E. Minister of Health, Bahrian Dr. Jaleela bint AlSayed Jawad Hasan on the sidelines of the 70th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Middle East held in Cairo.
APP14-111023
CAIRO: October 11 – 
Caretaker Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan met with H.E. Minister of Health, Bahrian Dr. Jaleela bint AlSayed Jawad Hasan on the sidelines of the 70th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Middle East held in Cairo.
APP15-111023
CAIRO: October 11 – Caretaker Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan met with H.E. Minister of Health, Bahrian Dr. Jaleela bint AlSayed Jawad Hasan on the sidelines of the 70th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Middle East held in Cairo. 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services