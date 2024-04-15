Canton Fair commences in Guangzhou, China

BEIJING, Apr 15 (APP): The 135th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, commenced on Monday in Guangzhou, southern China’s Guangdong province.

This year’s spring canton fair boasts an exhibition area of 1.55 million square meters, the largest undertaking so far, with 28,600 companies participating in the export section, and 680 companies in the import section, CGTN reported.

A total of 144,000 overseas purchasers from 215 countries and regions have completed pre-registration as of last Saturday.

Figures showed an increase in participation of 21.4 percent from the U.S.,13 percent from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development countries, 24.7 percent from Middle Eastern countries, 45.9 percent from Belt and Road Initiative participating nations and 15.5 percent from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership member countries.

As many as 288 leading enterprises as well as industrial and commercial institutions confirmed that they organized delegations to attend the event, marking an increase of 21.5 percent from the previous session.

Over 5,500 national-level high-tech enterprises, manufacturing champions, and specialized “little giants” will be featured at the event, representing a 20 percent surge from the previous edition.

It is also expected that more than 1 million new products, over 450,000 green and low-carbon products, and over 250,000 independent intellectual property licensed products will be showcased.

In addition, the fair has introduced new trade formats, by setting up a cross-border e-commerce comprehensive pilot area and overseas warehouse display area for the first time, covering an area of 3,000 square meters.

The biannual event, held every spring and autumn, is the country’s largest comprehensive trade show and one of the grandest events on the global trade calendar. Since its inception in 1957, the fair has attracted over 9.3 million overseas visitors and established partnerships with 195 global partners.