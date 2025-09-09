Cambodian capital’s new airport starts official operations

- Advertisement -

Cambodia, Sept. 9 (Xinhua/APP): Techo International Airport (TIA), which is the new airport for Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, commenced official operations on Tuesday, becoming the biggest airport in the Southeast Asian country.

The first commercial flight, operated by Air Cambodia, flew from Guangzhou, capital of south China’s Guangdong Province, and landed at the TIA on Tuesday morning, receiving a water salute and a warm welcome from Mao Havannall, minister in charge of the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA), and Tourism Minister Huot Hak.

In a post on official social media platforms, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said the official launch of Techo International Airport would further broaden Cambodia’s connection to the world.

“The aviation sector is one of many ways to connect tourists, businesses, political networks, and multi-purpose missions,” he said.

“As a major source of national revenue, it is driven by targeted policies to attract investment, strengthen diplomatic relations, and promote other destinations. Therefore, Cambodia has actively expanded and upgraded its international airports to meet growing travel demand, enhancing connectivity for travelers, especially those visiting Cambodia,” he added.

Havannall said this was a historic milestone in the development of Cambodia’s civil aviation.

He added that the TIA, with a dual 4-kilometer runway, is a 4F-level international airport capable of accommodating the landing of the world’s largest aircraft, such as Airbus A380 and Boeing 747.

The airport is able to handle approximately 13 million passengers a year in the first phase, he said.

Havannall said that although the official operation was launched on Tuesday, the TIA’s official inauguration ceremony will be held on Oct. 20 under the auspices of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

Work on the airport project began in 2020, with the China State Construction Engineering Corporation being the contractor.

Invested by Cambodia Airport Investment Co., Ltd., the 1.5-billion-U.S.-dollar airport has been developed on an area of 2,600 hectares in southern Kandal and Takeo provinces, about 20 km from the capital Phnom Penh.

With the commencement of TIA operations, the old Phnom Penh International Airport was completely closed at midnight on Sept. 9, 2025, as all commercial flights of air passengers and cargoes were moved to the TIA, according to the SSCA.