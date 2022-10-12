Bulgarian businesses should take advantage of still-unexplored Pakistani market: Envoy

SOFIA, Oct 12 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bulgaria Ms. Mariam Madiha Aftab Wednesday said that since trade volume between the two countries did not commensurate with actual potential, the Bulgarian businesses should take advantage of still-unexplored Pakistani market and establish useful business linkages with their counterparts.

She assured full support of the Embassy to the concerned business associations and companies in Bulgaria in this regard.

Ambassador Ms. Mariam Madiha Aftab expressed these views at a ceremony held here at the Embassy premises for the inauguration of ‘Pakistan Trade and Cultural Centre’.

The centre displays samples relating to main Pakistani export items including textile products, leather goods, sports goods, surgical instruments & medical supplies, Himalayan salt product and traditional Pakistani handicrafts.

Different paintings depicting the rich cultural diversity of Pakistani provinces were also displayed in the centre, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Bulgaria said.

The inauguration of the centre was carried out by Mr. Tsvetan Simeonov, President of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), in a simple and dignified ceremony which was attended by different businessmen from Sofia as well as representatives of regional chambers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Simeonov thanked the Embassy for its continuous efforts and initiatives to strengthen trade relations between the two friendly countries, including by organizing exhibitions and arranging online B-2-B (Business to Business) meetings.

He appreciated the initiative of the Embassy to establish this ‘Trade & Cultural Centre’ which would help the Bulgarian businessmen immensely as they could see the samples directly and get information about the respective businesses.

On the occasion, he also encouraged the Bulgarian businesses to take advantage of GSP+ status of Pakistan which allowed the import of products duty-free in the European Union markets.

Pakistan Ambassador thanked Mr. Simeonov and officials of BCCI for their continuous support to all initiatives of the Embassy aimed at cementing the trade relations between the two countries.



On the occasion, documentaries depicting the trade and tourism potential as well as rich cultural diversity of Pakistan were also shown to the participants.