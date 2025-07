- Advertisement -

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Jul 7 (Xinhua/APP): Brunei’s Ministry of Development held a cleaning campaign on Monday to raise awareness on the importance of protecting the environment and instill a sense of responsibility in keeping public spaces clean.

Around 200 staff joined the campaign including Haji Muhammad Juanda Rashid, Minister of Development.

The project called on people to work together as a team, supporting one another towards a common goal.