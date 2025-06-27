Brunei ministry of health presents long service medals to staff

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Jun 27 (Xinhua/APP): Brunei’s Ministry of Health honoured 224 staff with long service medals on Thursday, local media reported.

According to the local daily Borneo Bulletin, the presentation of medals was to mark the Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah’s birthday celebration.

The event took place at the building of the Ministry of Health. Haji Mohammad Isham Jaafar, the minister of health, handed over the long service medals to the recipients.

Brunei is a major oil and natural gas producer in Southeast Asia. Its substantial energy exports have generated relatively high per capita income for the nation and funds for a universal free healthcare system.