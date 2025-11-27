Thursday, November 27, 2025
HomeInternational NewsBorder Guard receives first AROYA Cruises voyage at Yanbu Commercial Port
International News

Border Guard receives first AROYA Cruises voyage at Yanbu Commercial Port

8
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Yanbu, Nov 27 (SPA/APP): The General Directorate of Border Guard has received the first voyage of the AROYA Cruises ship at Yanbu Commercial Port, as part of its organizational and security efforts at the port and its work to enhance service levels across the Kingdom’s seaports.
The efforts included monitoring the implementation of maritime safety requirements and overseeing the readiness of berths and the port area, ensuring a safe and suitable environment for cruise operations, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan