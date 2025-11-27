Border Guard receives first AROYA Cruises voyage at Yanbu Commercial Port

- Advertisement -

Yanbu, Nov 27 (SPA/APP): The General Directorate of Border Guard has received the first voyage of the AROYA Cruises ship at Yanbu Commercial Port, as part of its organizational and security efforts at the port and its work to enhance service levels across the Kingdom’s seaports.

The efforts included monitoring the implementation of maritime safety requirements and overseeing the readiness of berths and the port area, ensuring a safe and suitable environment for cruise operations, in coordination with the relevant authorities.