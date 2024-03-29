Boao forum for Asia 2024 concludes on successful note

BEIJING, March 29 (APP): The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference 2024 concluded Friday in Boao, a coastal town in China’s island province of Hainan, with a series of consensus reached.

“All parties are more aware of the challenges facing the world today,” said Li Baodong, BFA secretary general, at the closing press conference, adding that all countries are encountering common challenges, including the sluggish global economic recovery and the persistence of regional conflicts. “Only by working together can we better handle the challenges.”

Asia is leading a new era of sustainable development, and China is the pillar of sustainable development of the world economy in the post-COVID-19 era, he noted.

China is advancing high-quality development and further opening up, and the country is expected to remain the largest contributor to global economic growth, he said.

The consensus also underscores that innovation is the inexhaustible driving force for development, and countries around the world should accelerate actions on climate change.

The BFA annual conference this year took place from March 26 to 29, with the theme “Asia and the World: Common Challenges, Shared Responsibilities.”

The conference drew about 2,000 delegates from over 60 countries and regions and more than 1,100 journalists from nearly 40 countries and regions.

Founded in 2001, the BFA is a non-governmental and non-profit international organization committed to promoting regional economic integration and bringing Asian countries closer to their development goals.

