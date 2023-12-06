Blue Carbon join forces with Niger state to plant 1 billion trees, advance nature based solutions

ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP):Blue Carbon, a UAE-based environmental solutions developer, has solidified its commitment to environmental stewardship by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Niger State, the largest state in Nigeria, on December 6th, 2023.

This strategic collaboration, formalized during COP28, represents a significant step in advancing climate change goals and underlines the company’s dedication to advancing mitigation and adaptation efforts in the fight against climate change.

The signing ceremony of the MOU was held in Dubai between Mohammed Umaru Bago, Governor of Niger State and Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of Blue Carbon.

The MOU outlines a collaborative effort between Blue Carbon and Niger State to advance carbon sequestration efforts through the planting of 1 billion trees across 760 hectares. This afforestation initiative aims to mitigate the impacts of climate change while fostering sustainable development and economic growth within the region. Blue Carbon, having expertise in carbon credit origination with a particular focus on nature-based solutions, will guide and implement the afforestation effort.

In addition to the afforestation project, the MOU delineates plans for the deployment of a cookstoves pilot project in Niger State. This initiative addresses environmental and health challenges associated with traditional cooking methods by introducing cleaner and more efficient cookstoves.

The signing of this MOU during COP28 underscores the commitment of both parties to addressing climate change at an international level and signifies a shared vision for a greener, healthier future, where nature-based solutions play a central role in mitigating climate change. This collaboration carries great potential impact for the community, the environment, and the global fight against climate change.