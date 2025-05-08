Black tech catching eyes at International hi-tech expo

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, May. 8 (APP):”Our 1,000-qubit coherent optical quantum computer exhibited for the first time, as China’s first optical quantum computer to break the kilobit scale, has broad application prospects in biopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, communications, finance, energy and other industries.” A staff member of Beijing Boson Quantum Technology introduced orderly.

“In the field of biopharmaceuticals, R&D of a new drug requires small molecule screening, which takes a lot of time and huge computing power to do using traditional methods. A small molecule screening process may take several minutes on a traditional computer, whereas only one second with this quantum computer. Drug screening can be accelerated thousands of times, and it is expected to greatly improve efficiency in new drug development in the future,” Dr. Wen Kai, CEO of Boson, emphasized.

At the ongoing 27th China Beijing International High-tech Expo, a series of completely independently developed Black tech products have attracted attention from home and abroad. “AI2 Robotics’ self-developed embodied intelligent big model GOVLA (Global & Omni-body Vision-Language-Action) is a big VLA model that has the ability to scale from desktop to open environment, from single arm to full body coordination, and from simple tasks to long-range reasoning,” the head of AI2 Robotics, a world-leading embodied intelligent robot company, told China Economic Net.

“To give a popular example, a robot equipped with a conventional VLA large model requires a person to place the ingredients on the table, which is within the robot’s visual range. After the operation, a person is required to provide follow-up services to the robot. However, a robot equipped with a GOVLA large model can perceive the surrounding environment 360 degrees, including taking ingredients from the refrigerator, mixing healthy breakfasts, and delivering breakfast to the table after it is ready, which is a full-chain service of a butler. In addition, in high-risk scenarios such as coordinated material transportation, intelligent unpacking and disinfection, intelligent visual inspection, aseptic product filling, and microbial culture monitoring, our robots can replace manual labor to avoid cross-contamination as well as reduce the risk of microbial contamination.”

“Imported orthopedic surgical robots cost more than 20 million yuan, making them so difficult to popularize in clinical practice. Our team uses an independently developed AI algorithm to compress the traditional 4-8 hoursÂ of manual CT image annotation to 5-10 minutes to automatically generate a three-dimensional bone model and accurately identify the boundaries of lesions,” at the booth of surgical robot solutions Longwood Valley Medtech, the world’s first AI + full orthopedic surgical robot ROPA was performing a “knee replacement surgery” on a human model.

A staff said that doctors use AI planning before surgery to help determine the implant position and angle, and ROPA assists in bone cutting during surgery. It could achieve submillimeter positioning, making the surgery more precise, reducing intraoperative bleeding and lowering the incidence of complications. In the field of digital orthopaedics, domestic technology has broken the monopoly of imported brands.

The total exhibition area of 2025 CHITEC is about 50,000 square meters, with more than 300 enterprises and institutions from 18 countries and regions were participating in it. More than that, there will be more than 600 first-time and first-of-its-kind exhibits distributed in six areas: information technology, intelligent manufacturing, medical health, green & dual carbon, digital economy and regional innovation.