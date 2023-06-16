Bilawal, UK foreign secy discuss bilateral ties, climate finance

ISLAMABAD, June 16 (APP): Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly telephoned Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and discussed issues of mutual interest.

FM Bilawal in a tweet said he was pleased to receive the phone call from his British counterpart, with whom he discussed bilateral ties.

Pleased to receive a phone call from my 🇬🇧 counterpart @JamesCleverly. Discussed bilat. ties, matters of mutual interest, & urgent need for mitigation measures to combat climate change & natural disasters, as well as the critical role of IFIs on climate financing & reconstruction pic.twitter.com/gP9hP73ms9 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) June 16, 2023

He mentioned that the conversation focused on the urgent need for mitigation measures to combat climate change and natural disasters.

The critical role of international financial institutions in climate financing and reconstruction in disaster-hit areas also came under discussion.