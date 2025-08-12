Big Heart Foundation targets youth through sustainable programmes

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

SHARJAH, Aug 12 (WAM/APP): The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), a global humanitarian organisation dedicated to supporting refugees and those in need around the world, and headquartered in the Emirate of Sharjah, has reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to empowering youth through sustainable development projects and programmes focused on education, protection, rehabilitation, and improving access to a dignified life.

The Foundation affirmed that the “International Youth Day,” celebrated annually on 12th August, is an opportunity to highlight the challenges faced by young people around the world, particularly those affected by conflicts, displacement, poverty, and weak educational and healthcare infrastructure.

Since its establishment under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of TBHF, the Foundation has touched the lives of over 6 million people through more than 230 humanitarian and development projects across over 37 countries.

Alya Obaid Al Musaiebi, Director of The Big Heart Foundation, said, “We often speak about supporting youth to become leaders as a future goal. However, for many young people in the communities we serve, leadership isn’t a choice; it’s a necessity born from crisis. They are already solving problems, holding families together, and rebuilding what was lost. Our role is not just to support youth, but to remove the barriers that were never theirs to face. True progress begins when we stop asking what youth need to become — and start asking what systems need to change so they can thrive.”

With every school rebuilt, every training programme delivered, and every young voice uplifted, The Big Heart Foundation affirms a simple truth: When supported and provided with access to opportunities and platforms to tell their stories, youth don’t just recover from hardship — they transform it into momentum.