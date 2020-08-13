Biden,Kamala Harris slam Trump for leaving US ‘in tatters’ at launch of Democratic campaign for Nov polls

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (APP): Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate Senator Kamala Harris have accused President Donald Trump of leaving the United States “in tatters” by failing to lead the country through the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout, as they launched their campaign to defeat him in November’s election.

“As somebody who has presented my fair share of arguments in court, the case against Donald Trump and (Vice President) Mike Pence is open and shut,” Ms. Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, said Wednesday afternoon in her first official appearance as Biden’s vice-presidential pick.

President Trump immediately hit back, saying by naming Senator Harris as his number 2, Biden had surrendered to the radical mob with promises to raise taxes, cut police funding and appease socialist dictators.

Wednesday’s event in Wilmington, Delaware, was not open to the public, with Biden, 77, citing coronavirus prevention restrictions. Both candidates walked on stage wearing masks to address a socially distanced group of masked journalists.

About 75 people gathered outside in a light rain before the event to catch a glimpse of the two candidates, although some of the crowd were critics of Biden.

The two cast themselves as the right pair to guide a nation that has been upended in recent months, both by the virus and by nationwide protests over racial inequality and police brutality.

“This is a moment of real consequence for America,” Ms. Harris said. “Everything we care about, our economy, our health, our children, the kind of country we live in, it’s all on the line.”

Speaking from the gymnasium of a high school, Biden noted that Ms Harris, a former prosecutor, is the first woman of colour to serve as a presidential running mate for a major US party.

Biden said: “The choice we make this November is going to decide the future of America for a very, very long time.”

He continued: “Donald Trump has already started his attacks, calling Kamala, quote, nasty, whining about how she is, quote, mean to his appointees.

“It’s not a surprise because whining is what Donald Trump does best, better than any president in American history.

“Is anybody surprised that Donald Trump has a problem with a strong woman, or strong women across the board?”

He also attacked Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, the unemployment rate and “his politics of racist rhetoric that appeals to division”.

Coming to the podium next, Ms Harris said: “I am ready to get to work.”

Ms. Harris, 55, said, “This is a moment of real consequence for America. Everything we care about, our economy, our health, our children, the kind of country we live in, it’s all on the line.”

“America is crying out for leadership, yet we have a president who cares more about himself than the people who elected him,” she said.

Ms. Harris continued: “He [Trump] inherited the longest economic expansion in history from Barack Obama and Joe Biden. “And then, like everything else he inherited, he ran it straight into the ground.”

Ms Harris added: “This is what happens when we elect a guy who just isn’t up to the job – our country ends up in tatters, and so does our reputation around the world.”

Much has been made of the differences between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris since he announced her as his running mate on Tuesday afternoon. Biden is more than 20 years her senior. He’s a white man, son of working-class parents in Pennsylvania. She’s a multiracial woman from California.

In their first joint appearance on Wednesday, however, they both spoke about what they had in common.

“Her story is America’s story,” Biden said. “Different from mine in many particulars, but also not so different in the essentials.”

Ms Harris echoed this, saying that the two candidates are “cut from the same cloth”.

At a White House press conference on Wednesday, Trump disparaged Ms Harris’ failed bid for the Democratic party’s presidential nomination, during which she had fiercely attacked Biden’s record on race.

“I watched her poll numbers go boom, boom, boom, down to almost nothing, and she left angry, she left mad,” he said.

“There was nobody more insulting to Biden than she was. She said horrible things about him, including accusations made about him by a woman, where she, I guess, believed the woman.

“Now all of a sudden she’s running to be vice-president saying how wonderful he is.”

Shortly before the Biden-Harris event, Trump goaded Biden for remaining at home for much of the campaign so far amid the pandemic lockdown.

The president asked a group of teachers at a White House event whether it was healthy for students to be learning in isolation at home.

He then asked: “So if you’re a presidential candidate and you’re sitting in a basement and you’re looking at a computer, that’s not a good thing?”

He also tweeted an attack on the Biden-Harris ticket, saying they would put Senator Cory Booker, who is black, in charge of low-income housing in the suburbs. Critics said the tweet was racist.

Biden will formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination at next week’s party convention, which will largely be a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump will be nominated for a second four-year term in the White House by his fellow Republicans at their party convention a week later.

A 10-week campaign will follow before voters deliver their verdict in the general election on 3 November.

Trump and Biden are scheduled to hold three debates in Cleveland, Ohio, on 29 September, Miami, Florida, on 15 October, and Nashville, Tennessee, on 22 October.

Ms Harris will hold a debate with Trump’s running mate, Vice-President Mike Pence, in Salt Lake City, Utah, on 7 October.