Belavia flights from Minsk to Tel Aviv canceled through 16 April

MINSK, Mar 26 (BelTA/APP): Belavia flights from Minsk to Tel Aviv have been canceled through 16 April inclusive, BelTA learned from the airline’s press service.

“Israeli aviation authorities have extended restrictions on the use of airspace for foreign carriers until 16 April 2026. As a result, Belavia’s Minsk–Tel Aviv flights are canceled through 16 April inclusive,” the press service said.

Passengers can obtain refunds for tickets at the place of purchase or reschedule their travel for another date.