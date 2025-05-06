32.1 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeInternational NewsBelarusian PM visits Alley of Honors
International News

Belarusian PM visits Alley of Honors

8
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Baku, May 6 (AZERTAC/APP) : Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Turchin visited Tuesday the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heaydar Aliyev, founder and architect of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, and laid a wreath at his tomb. The Belarusian PM also honored the memory of the prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva by placing flowers at her grave.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan